Saints tennis “rack up” wins during spring break

The third-ranked men’s tennis team at Seward County Community College had a great spring break. They beat five teams and only lost once during the week-long break from classes.

They started off with some wins against Eastern Florida State in the Pensacola Invitational. The Saints managed to pull out seven wins for the day while EFS came away with only two.

The second day of the tournament didn’t treat the Saints as well. Seward managed to pull out two wins while ASA College, Miami, Florida came away with seven wins. The next day, March 10, the Saints came away the victor over Hartford with a solid 9-1 score.

Winning was a struggle the next day but the Saints managed to get it done. They went up against No. 8 Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and came away with an 8-1 win on Mar. 11. They ended the Pensacola Invitational with a tournament record of 3-1.

In singles, No. 3 Sander Jans, from De Ronerborg, Netherlands, beats his opponent Juan Pino Contoleon 6-3, 6-0. Edgar Fougerit, from Perpignan, France, rallied to beat Gabriel Chaves De Sa, 2-6, 6-2. Franck Soulerot, from Mas-Blanc-Des-Alpilles, France, easily beat Phuong Pham 6-0, 6-0.

The one loss came from No. 2 Hugo Lobo, from Le Pradet, France, who lost to Lukas Zavrel and Pino Contolon. After winning the first set but losing the following two 6-1, 3-6, 9-11.

The Saints went on to improve to 5-4 while in Florida and returned to Liberal to play Bethany College at home. It was a rescheduled match from February when it snowed. Saturday’s weather was perfect for tennis, though. The Saints came away with the easy victory with an 8-1 win.

Next up for the Saints is conference rival, Cowley College. They will play March 24 in Arkansas City, matches start at 2 p.m.