Lady Saints win Pensacola Invitational to ABAC
March 18, 2019
The No. 5 Seward County Community College women’s tennis team finished the Pensacola Invitational on a winning note with a 7-2 win to No. 14 Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The Lady Saints are 5-3 and went 2-2 at the tournament.
In singles competition, No. 1 Patricia Panta beat Agustina Diaz, 6-3, 6-1, No. 2 Maria Aveiga defeated Nina Pigeassou, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Alena Macharova sailed past Nora Ribeiro, 6-1, 6-1, No. 4 Sofia Belluco won over Sofia Guaglianone 6-2, 7-5 and No. 5 Eva Liu beat Laura Clark, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Panta and Aveiga beat Diaz and Pigeassou, 8-3 and Macharova and Belluco blanked Ribeiro and Guaglianone, 8-0.
The Lady Saints will host Bethany at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
