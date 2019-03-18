Lady Saints are to play in NJCAA tourney

The Lady Saints basketball team has traveled to Lubbock, Texas for the NJCAA tournament. The Lady Saints have earned a seventh seed in the tournament and are scheduled to play on Wednesday, March 20 at 12 p.m. at Lubbock Christian College.

Blood, sweat and tears this basketball season was all worth it for the Lady Saints, as they’ve earned the chance to attend the NJCAA tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Right now, the Lady Saints are preparing and practicing for nationals, something the girls have been working hard for all season.

Lady Saints working hard in practice. #goodtobegreen pic.twitter.com/WGaD01k35f — Seward County Saints (@SewardSaints) March 17, 2019

Each season, over 200 NJCAA Division I women’s basketball teams take aim towards the ultimate prize – a trip to Lubbock, Texas, for a chance to compete for a national championship. This is the fourth time in the past five years the Lady Saints will be part of the national tournament. This is Seward’s ninth trip to the NJCAA Tournament and third straight trip to Lubbock where Seward has gone 2-2 the past two seasons. Seward won the tournament in 2002 and finished third in 2007.

Three Kansas teams made it to the tournament. All three are from the Jayhawk Conference West – Seward, Butler and Hutchinson. Butler came away with the sixth seed. Seward the seventh and Hutchinson 13.

This season, the Lady Saints won to Hutchinson Community College in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference West Division but lost the Region VI tournament to Butler Community College. They made it into the national tournament as one of the at-large bids.

Seward has a record of 30-3 going into the tournament. The women’s field of 24 teams will be tough. Every team has won 23 or more games this season.

Sophomore guards, Silvia Veloso (13.6 ppg., 3.6 apg.), Lexi Hernandez (13.2 ppg., 3.2 apg.) and sophomore center, Carla Covane (12.1 ppg., 8.8 rpg.) are the top players for the Lady Saints this season.

A scheduling conflict moved Tuesday’s game for the Lady Saints back to Wednesday at noon. They play the winner of South Plains, Texas, and Hartford, Maryland. The game will air on 102.7 and kscbnews.net. The game will also be available for broadcast in the Greenhouse for students and fans to come watch, who are encouraged to come cheer on the Lady Saints from afar.

Watch the tournament live on March 20 at 12 p.m at this link: http://njcaatv.com/landing/index