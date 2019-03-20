Saints Sweep the floor with Clarendon
March 20, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Saints took a major win yesterday Mar. 19 as they beat Clarendon College. Steven Craddock, from Binger, Oklahoma, struck out five of nine battings. which later teammate Renee Ramirez, From Houston, Texas came to relive and struck out the other four.
this marked a big win for Saints as they won the game with eight innings with and endings score of 21-12 making it a victory.
catch the Saints as they play Butler Community College at El Dorado at 3:30 p.m.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.