Saints Sweep the floor with Clarendon

Saints took a major win yesterday Mar. 19 as they beat Clarendon College. Steven Craddock, from Binger, Oklahoma, struck out five of nine battings. which later teammate Renee Ramirez, From Houston, Texas came to relive and struck out the other four.

this marked a big win for Saints as they won the game with eight innings with and endings score of 21-12 making it a victory.

catch the Saints as they play Butler Community College at El Dorado at 3:30 p.m.