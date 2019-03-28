Lady Saints take a hit from Colby
March 28, 2019
AJ Luna from Grand Prairie, Texas singles out on a pop fly which lets Madeline Owens from Tuttle, Oklahoma score. This marks the first inning for the Lady Saints. A second inning is earned when Colby singles on a ground ball.
Colby proceeds to make four more innings taking the lead in the game. Lady Saints fall behind and when it looks like they can’t recover Jaci Oakley from Shattuck, Oklahoma singles on yet another pop fly and Nissy Lechuga from Arlington, Texas scores.
With this new score, Lady Saints hope to finish strong but fall to Colby 5-4. Catch the Lady Saints as they play Independence Community College at Independence at 2 p.m. on Mar. 30
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...
