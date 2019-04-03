Saints take a loss against Clarendon College
April 3, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Saints took an early lead in the game against Clarendon College but as relievers struggled and bats were silenced, Saints were pushed down 16-17 overall.
In just the first inning the Saints scored three times. Zane Alexander from Del City, Oklahoma doubled in the first inning. That was the extent of the Saints offense. They only managed to make two more hits the rest of the game and there was no hit over the final five innings.
Alexander singled in the second and Jose Caraballo from Guayama, Puerto Rico singled in the fourth. This accounts for the only hits for the Saints.
In the end, Clarendon College took the lead and beat the Saints ending the game 11-3. Saint will return to conference and play against Dodge City on April 4 at 3 p.m.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...
Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.