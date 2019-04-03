Saints take a loss against Clarendon College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Saints took an early lead in the game against Clarendon College but as relievers struggled and bats were silenced, Saints were pushed down 16-17 overall.

In just the first inning the Saints scored three times. Zane Alexander from Del City, Oklahoma doubled in the first inning. That was the extent of the Saints offense. They only managed to make two more hits the rest of the game and there was no hit over the final five innings.

Alexander singled in the second and Jose Caraballo from Guayama, Puerto Rico singled in the fourth. This accounts for the only hits for the Saints.

In the end, Clarendon College took the lead and beat the Saints ending the game 11-3. Saint will return to conference and play against Dodge City on April 4 at 3 p.m.