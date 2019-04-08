Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships
April 8, 2019
Boots, trucks and hats were the perfect ensemble for the Jerrod Niemann concert on April 5 at the Seward County activity center. Country singer Jerrod Niemann played in front of his hometown of Liberal to benefit Saints Athletics.
The concert featured opening acts Whiskey Red and Raizin Kane before Niemann took the stage. All proceeds from the concert went to fund scholarships for Seward County Community College athletes.
Click/touch on the photo to view the full gallery:
