The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

Jordann Davis, Club Photographer
April 8, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Boots, trucks and hats were the perfect ensemble for the Jerrod Niemann concert on April 5 at the Seward County activity center. Country singer Jerrod Niemann played in front of his hometown of Liberal to benefit Saints Athletics.

The concert featured opening acts Whiskey Red and Raizin Kane before Niemann took the stage. All proceeds from the concert went to fund scholarships for Seward County Community College athletes.

Click/touch on the photo to view the full gallery:
Gallery|12 Photos
Jordann Davis
Jerrod Niemann makes a toast to all the women in attendance before singing “God Made a Woman.” Niemann, a Liberal native, helped raise money for Saints Athletics with a concert on April 5.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Reclaim your childhood, enchant your adulthood

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Review: SCCC brings A Night in Paris to campus

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    5 Netflix originals that you need to watch right now

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    The Super Bowl was a flop for SCCC students

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Scary movies that will give you goosebumps

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Spring musical auditions start Thursday, Friday

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Social Media starts new way to shop

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Novio Boy Steals Hearts

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    Novio Boy comes to SCCC

  • Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

    Entertainment

    What would you do if you won the Powerball Jackpot of $750 million?

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships