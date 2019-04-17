Saints win in walk-off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Saints took another win with Benny Ayala from Fort Worth, Texas who walked off a hit in the ninth inning and capped a four-run rally improving the Saints 24-18 overall.

At the start of the game, Seward took the lead but Phillips came in and held a 6-5 advantage through five innings. The teams traded runs but in the end, Phillips advanced and had the advantage 11-9.

After the ninth Phillips added another run to their score making it 12-9, meanwhile the Saints were rallying at the bottom. Phillps struck out Cruz Shope from Fort Worth, Texas and CJ Fernelius from Springfield, Missouri.

Seward did not give up as Jordan Kennedy from Hooker, Oklahoma and Zane Alexander from Del City, Oklahoma loaded the bases and advanced in the game 12-10. By stroking a 1-0 pitch into left field for a single to score Kennedy and Alexander tie the knot 12-12.

Ayala and Ben Tsui from Sydney, Australia led the offense with three hits apiece. Fernilius added two home runs for the Saints who had 15 hits in the game. Phillips tried to regain traction but in the end, Seward called a close victory at 13-12.

Catch the Saints as they play Hutchinson for a doubleheader game on April 18 starting at 1 p.m.