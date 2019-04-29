Take a break from studying with de-stress week

The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Cheyenne Miller, Reporter
April 29, 2019

With the end of the semester quickly approaching, many Seward County Community College students may find themselves feeling overwhelmed by deadlines and upcoming exams. Fortunately, SCCC’s Student Government Association hopes to alleviate some of the stress by hosting a de-stress week in preparation for finals.

All throughout the week before finals, various activities will be taking place on campus as part of SGA’s effort to help SCCC students relax. The event will include activities like five minute massages, a pet therapy session, and even the opportunity for students to “create a critter” by choosing a stuffed animal to name, dress, stuff and take home.

“We hope that these events will help the students relax, and, well, get de-stressed from all of the exams that are coming up,” Moises Alvarez, sophomore psychology major and vice president of SGA, said. “It also gives students an opportunity to have fun.”

The activities will be taking place on campus from April 29 through May 3.

Monday, April 29: Walking Tacos – 11 am in the Saints Bookstore

Tuesday, April 30: Create a Critter – 10 am in the student union

Wednesday, May 1: Balloon and Body Art – 10:30 am in the student union

Thursday, May 2: 5-minute Massages – 9 am in the student union; Pet Therapy – 11 am in the student union

Friday, May 3: Free Donuts – 8 am in the Saint’s Bookstore; 5-minute Massages – 9 am in the student union

 

About the Writer
Cheyenne Miller, Reporter

Cheyenne Miller was born and raised in southwest Kansas and is currently a sophomore majoring in English. After SCCC, she plans to transfer to Wichita...

