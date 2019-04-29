Saints split with Beaver to end the season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Game one:

The game started with the Saints scoring 12 runs late in the game in a six-inning. Seward and Pratt battled it out to take the lead with a seven-run.

The Beavers scored in the bottom of the fourth to take the 6-5 lead but were interrupted by the Saints who had a seven-run explosion the following inning.

Richard Armijo from Las Vegas, New Mexico and Cruz Shope from Fort Worth, Texas both had a two-run double and Jose Caraballo from Guayama, Puerto Rico helped pitch in a three-run triple giving Seward the advantage 12-6.

Chandler Poell from McKinney, Texas began to pick up the win allowing six runs, four earned, on eight hits, striking out six an walking two over five innings.

In the end, Seward took the win finishing strong 17-6.

Game two:

The Saints fell to the beavers in the beginning with a big inning that could not be overcome. In the first inning, Pratt took the lead 3-0. During the third Seward tied with RBI singles made by Armijo and AJ Folds from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Beavers came back and took back the lead 8-3. Pratt tackled two more runs in the fifth getting ahead of the game 10-5. After the Beavers scored another run in the seventh, the Saints had one last go. Shope doubled and Folds made his first home run to make the score 7-11.

In the end, it wasn’t enough for the Saints to take the win ending the game and the season 7-11.