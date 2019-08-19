Saints ‘Welcome Parody’ tours campus

Calen Moore

Calen Moore, Co-Editor
August 19, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Take a satirical tour around the Seward County Community College campus. Returning students bring dry-humor to the normal tour and tips. This video parody is loosely … very, very, very loosely based off of The Office TV series.

***Warning: This is supposed to be funny but may not actually be funny. Some characters are portrayed as opposite of what they really are. There is also a passing reference to drugs and guns. Remember, it’s a parody!***

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story