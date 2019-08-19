Saints ‘Welcome Parody’ tours campus
August 19, 2019
Take a satirical tour around the Seward County Community College campus. Returning students bring dry-humor to the normal tour and tips. This video parody is loosely … very, very, very loosely based off of The Office TV series.
***Warning: This is supposed to be funny but may not actually be funny. Some characters are portrayed as opposite of what they really are. There is also a passing reference to drugs and guns. Remember, it’s a parody!***
Calen Moore is a freshman at SCCC. He claims to be “just your average white guy.” In his spare time, Calen often enjoys eating homemade trail mix and...
