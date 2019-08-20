SCCC welcomes incoming freshmen at playfair

Ken Trzaska, SCCC president, urges new students to be give 100% in everything they do. Saints Welcome Day was in the Greenhouse on Aug. 19.

The nervous, excited chatter of a fresh new batch of college freshmen filled the hot air in the Seward County Community College gym as President Ken Trzaska prepared to share some advice with new students on orientation day, Aug. 19.







“Do what you mean to do,” Trzaska urged. “It will have more meaning.”

Trzaska continued by encouraging students to commit to giving 100% of themselves to all of the activities that they become involved in

“Even if you’re wasting time, then give 100% of yourself to wasting time,” Trzaska joked.

Trzaska explained that, while students may not be able to achieve perfection in every area of their lives and studies, they can benefit tremendously from showing up everyday and participating to the best of their ability.

Students then participated in social exercises and activities at the Playfair where they had the opportunity to mingle with their fellow freshmen and reflect on the promising journey ahead of them.

“I’m most excited about being part of the cheer team and participating in student life activities,” Angie Cortez, freshman education major, said.

Freshman science major Chantel Briones also expressed excitement over the year to come.

“I’m really looking forward to everything, but I’m especially ready to meet new people,” Briones said.