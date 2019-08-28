Solid gold weekend celebrates 50 years of SCCC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This year marks 50 years since Seward County Community College opened its doors for the first students and classes. Join the college for a “#solidgoldsaints” celebration.

Activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day. Everything is free.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Pancake Breakfast: Kick off the celebration with a free breakfast. Meet the SCCC administration and staff.

Where: SCCC Cafeteria

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Choose Your Saints Experience:

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Baseball/softball on ball fields

Basketball/volleyball in the Greenhouse

Lawn games: bouncy house, archery tag, face painting, sno-cones, cotton candy

Caricature and balloon artists in the student union

Campus tours

FREE hamburger feed

Hall of Saints Alumni Induction & Gala Reception: Toast the new inductees into the Hall of Saints. There will be hors d’oeuvres, live music and a cash bar. Free admission.

Where: Fairfield Inn Convention Center

When: 6 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Solid Gold Car Show: Take a trip down memory lane with these vintage and classic cars. Free admission.

Where: Industrial Tech Campus (Vo-Tech)

When: 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Free lunch

Tours of the Tech School (all day)

Time Capsule Ceremony: What will the next 50 years hold? SCCC will bury a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now.

Where: Colvin Family Center for Allied Health (the NEW building on the circle drive)

When: 3 p.m.