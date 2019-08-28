Solid gold weekend celebrates 50 years of SCCC
August 28, 2019
This year marks 50 years since Seward County Community College opened its doors for the first students and classes. Join the college for a “#solidgoldsaints” celebration.
Activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday throughout the day. Everything is free.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Pancake Breakfast: Kick off the celebration with a free breakfast. Meet the SCCC administration and staff.
Where: SCCC Cafeteria
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Choose Your Saints Experience:
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Baseball/softball on ball fields
- Basketball/volleyball in the Greenhouse
- Lawn games: bouncy house, archery tag, face painting, sno-cones, cotton candy
- Caricature and balloon artists in the student union
- Campus tours
FREE hamburger feed
Hall of Saints Alumni Induction & Gala Reception: Toast the new inductees into the Hall of Saints. There will be hors d’oeuvres, live music and a cash bar. Free admission.
Where: Fairfield Inn Convention Center
When: 6 to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Solid Gold Car Show: Take a trip down memory lane with these vintage and classic cars. Free admission.
Where: Industrial Tech Campus (Vo-Tech)
When: 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
Free lunch
Tours of the Tech School (all day)
Time Capsule Ceremony: What will the next 50 years hold? SCCC will bury a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now.
Where: Colvin Family Center for Allied Health (the NEW building on the circle drive)
When: 3 p.m.
