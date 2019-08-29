Play tryouts start Friday

Casting call is on for the fall play, "Steel Magnolias." Students and community members can try out this weekend.

Tryouts for the fall play, “Steel Magnolias,” will be Friday at 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Showcase Theatre at Seward County Community College.

The Robert Harling comedy-drama focuses on the camaraderie of six Southern women who talk, gossip, needle and harangue each other through the best of times and comfort one another through the worst. The play is alternately hilarious and touching with six female characters that are delicate as magnolias yet as strong as steel.

“Steel Magnolias” is directed by Michele Van Hessen. The play showcases a mother M’Lynn and daughter Shelby. The cast includes Ousier, a wealthy curmudgeon. Clairee, Widow of the former mayor. Truvy, owner of the beauty shop where the play takes place and Annelle, the beauty shop assistant.

“Steel Magnolias” is a heartwarming, hilarious story shaded with bittersweet tragedy, this he award-winning comedy will bring laughter to all who see it,” Van Hessen said. “In a beauty parlor over the period of two years, six ladies discuss everything from favorite recipes to births and death, conclude Van Hessen.

Robert Harling was inspired to write his first play after his sister Susan died of complications from diabetes. “Steel Magnolias” premiered off-Broadway in 1987, and became instant sensation, running for three years and generating a hit movie.

The production will open Nov. 15-16 at 7 p.m .and Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.