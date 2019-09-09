No. 1 Lady Saints continue winning streak

The Lady Saints beat Hutchinson Community College on Sept. 7 with three straight sets, continuing their winning streak. The Lady Saints volleyball team is No. 1 in the nation with a winning streak of 7-0 overall but 3-0 in conference stats.

The Lady Saints beat Hutchinson Community College on Sept. 7 with three straight sets, continuing their winning streak. The Lady Saints volleyball team is No. 1 in the nation with a winning streak of 7-0 overall but 3-0 in conference stats.

The Lady Saints beat Hutchinson Community College on Sept. 7 with three straight sets, continuing their winning streak. The Lady Saints volleyball team is No. 1 in the nation with a winning streak of 7-0 overall but 3-0 in conference stats.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday, Sept. 7 the Lady Saints won three straight sets to Hutchinson Community College continuing their winning streak as No. 1 in the nation. The first set was won 25-18, the Lady Saints were lead in kills by Sophomore Djuly Schmorantz with 5 in the set and the freshman Yanlis Feliz right behind her with 4 kills.

During the second set, the Lady Saints had a 6-2 lead, forcing the Blue Dragons to take a time out. The Lady Saints claimed the second set 25 – 15 and were feeling confident entering the third set.

The third set was lead by the Blue Dragons 12 – 8. Yanlis Feliz would serve to get the Lady Saints back in front but only by one. The third set would continue to be a battle with the Lady Saints either leading by one or becoming tied again with the Blue Dragons. Leading 21 – 20, they once again showed their determination to win and conclude the match on 4 straight points. In the third set, it was Yanlis Feliz leading the charge with 6 kills in the set, and Djuly Schmorantz with 4 kills.

The Lady Saints will play again on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada vs. Miami Dade College in the College of Southern Nevada Tournament. The game will tip off at 1 p.m.