Annual foundation auction tickets available
September 10, 2019
It’s that time of year — the annual Foundation Party Auction to raise funds for student scholarship and programs at SCCC. This year, the Silver and Gold theme highlights 25 years of Foundation auctions, and 50 years of SCCC operations.
Plan now to attend the big night of fun, this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Seward County Event Center on the fairgrounds. Your $20 admission wristband, available for purchase at the Foundation office on campus or online via the link below. Admission includes:
- Live and Silent Auction entry
- Free beer, wine, and soft drinks
- Live music entertainment
Note, dinner of slow-smoked beef brisket and pulled pork with three sides and desserts can be purchased on site for only $5! The array of auction items up for silent and live bids is truly amazing, and is sure to include something you want. Bonus: it’s for a good cause, so everyone wins.
Spread the news 🙂 Come support SCCC Students and the programs they're associated with at 6 PM, next Saturday, September 14th at the Seward County Event Center. ***Must be 21 or Older***https://www.givecampus.com/9z5veh
Posted by Chandler Kirkhart on Tuesday, September 3, 2019
