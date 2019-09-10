Annual foundation auction tickets available

The scholarship auction features donated items like this quilt. All proceeds from the auction go toward student scholarships at Seward County Community College.

It’s that time of year — the annual Foundation Party Auction to raise funds for student scholarship and programs at SCCC. This year, the Silver and Gold theme highlights 25 years of Foundation auctions, and 50 years of SCCC operations.

Plan now to attend the big night of fun, this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Seward County Event Center on the fairgrounds. Your $20 admission wristband, available for purchase at the Foundation office on campus or online via the link below. Admission includes:

Live and Silent Auction entry

Free beer, wine, and soft drinks

Live music entertainment

Note, dinner of slow-smoked beef brisket and pulled pork with three sides and desserts can be purchased on site for only $5! The array of auction items up for silent and live bids is truly amazing, and is sure to include something you want. Bonus: it’s for a good cause, so everyone wins.