Cosmetology provides hands on experience

The Seward County Community College cosmetology department is a jack-of-all-trades, from all things hair, skin, nails, makeup and so much more.

“We do all salon services here,” cosmetology instructor, Sheila Schieb, said.

Scheib has worked as a cosmetologist for 37 years, and even owned her own salon before becoming an instructor in the year 2000.

Scheib, as well as her fellow instructor Denice Paden, have been instructors at SCCC for 19 years and together started a nail tech program. However, it has sadly been discontinued as of Sept. 10 due to lack of students and space in the building.

The world of cosmetology is always changing in styles and techniques. This is something Scheib and Paden are no strangers to, in addition to the state requirement of their continued education, Scheib and Paden have the opportunity of learning alongside their students.

“We do our best to keep ourselves up-to-date so we can bring the information back to our students,” Scheib said.

This includes having the latest materials and products, which is mostly funded by the department itself through offering haircuts, color, makeup and manicures. Students and community members can make appointments, or walk-ins are accepted as well to help support the students.

Not only does this give students real world experience but it also helps them gain clientele. In addition, all profits made from salon services and retail sales are used in the department to purchase all the materials the students may need to continue learning.

Recent graduate, Diana Gomez, completed her associates degree in business and has since returned to earn her associates in cosmetology with plans of starting her own salon; which she would recommend to other students as well.

“Then your set basically,” Gomez said.

Although her fellow classmate, Damian Mata, disagreed.

“I think it would be easier to come here first, so you know if it’s something you want to do first,” Mata stated.