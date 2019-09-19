Saints conquer the Conquistadors in the greenhouse
September 19, 2019
The Lady Saints competed in the greenhouse for the first time all season on Sept. 18 against Dodge City Community College. All three sets were won by the Saints, making their record 10-2 overall but 4-0 in conference play.
The first set, the score ended in 15-25, the second followed by with a score of 9-25 and the third with a score of 3-25.
