Saints conquer the Conquistadors in the greenhouse

Two Lady Saints gnail a block against the Lady Conqs in Wednesday's game. Seward won in convincing fashion, 3-0.

Two Lady Saints gnail a block against the Lady Conqs in Wednesday's game. Seward won in convincing fashion, 3-0.

Two Lady Saints gnail a block against the Lady Conqs in Wednesday's game. Seward won in convincing fashion, 3-0.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints competed in the greenhouse for the first time all season on Sept. 18 against Dodge City Community College. All three sets were won by the Saints, making their record 10-2 overall but 4-0 in conference play.

The first set, the score ended in 15-25, the second followed by with a score of 9-25 and the third with a score of 3-25.

Navigate Left Navigate Right The Lady Saints are pumped during pregame before playing the Lady Conqs. They have a chant they yell out while swinging side to side. Monica Gonzalez

Ariana Arciniega, freshman, kills the ball with a set from Laura De Pra. With this score, Seward took the lead in the third match. Monica Gonzalez

Djuly Schmorantz, sophomore, kills the ball to defeat the Lady Conqs in the third match. The Lady Saints are undefeated in Jayhawk Conference West play. Monica Gonzalez Navigate Left Navigate Right



