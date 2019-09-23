Original cartoon, Weak Dayz, features SCCC student life

Luis Martinez, Club Graphic Designer
September 23, 2019

Crusader News has a new, original cartoon featuring student life. Journey through the semester with the “Weak Dayz” gang. Their first adventure is out just in time for the dreaded “early alert” notices.

