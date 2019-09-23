Original cartoon, Weak Dayz, features SCCC student life
September 23, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Crusader News has a new, original cartoon featuring student life. Journey through the semester with the “Weak Dayz” gang. Their first adventure is out just in time for the dreaded “early alert” notices.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Luis Martinez is originally from Anaheim, California. He is studying graphic design. After finishing at SCCC, he plans to get a full-time job and improve...
Great job Luis and Crusader staffers. I can’t wait for more installments.