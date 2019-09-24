Lady Saints win 3-0 to Pratt Community College

On Sept. 23, the Lady Saints won three more games back to back against Pratt Community College. The first set was won with a score of 25-14, followed by the second set with a score of 25-7 and the third with a score of 25-13. The Lady Saints are now 12-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play. Freshman, Mesalina Serverino, has a solo block for the Lady Saints as she helps with getting a point against the lady beavers. Freshman Ariana Arciniega, and freshman, Mesalina Serverino, go up for a block to stop a hard hit from the Lady Beavers. Freshman, Yanlis Feliz, gets a good up to Laura de Pra for a kill against the Lady Beavers. Sophomore, Laura De Pra and freshman Mesalina Serverino, go up for a block to stop the Lady beavers from scoring. Freshman, Yanis Feliz and sophomore, Thais Vieira, block against the lady beavers for a point to win the first set. Freshman Grecia Soriano, passes the ball to setter, Laura De Pra, for a kill and a point for the Lady Saints. Prev 1 of 6 Next

