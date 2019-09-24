Lady Saints win 3-0 to Pratt Community College
September 24, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Sept. 23, the Lady Saints won three more games back to back against Pratt Community College. The first set was won with a score of 25-14, followed by the second set with a score of 25-7 and the third with a score of 25-13. The Lady Saints are now 12-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Monica Gonzalez is a 19-year-old sophomore who loves to travel and take sports photos. While at Seward, she has realized that the only close friends are...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.