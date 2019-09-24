Lady Saints win 3-0 to Pratt Community College

Sophomore outside hitter, Tapanga Johnson, dives for a hard spike and gets the ball up to Laura de Pra.

Monica Gonzalez, Social Media Director
September 24, 2019

On Sept. 23, the Lady Saints won three more games back to back against Pratt Community College. The first set was won with a score of 25-14, followed by the second set with a score of 25-7 and the third with a score of 25-13. The Lady Saints are now 12-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

 

