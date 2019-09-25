Students reveal what it’s like at the SLC

Preston Burrows is an 18 year old Sophomore at SCCC, who was born in Johnson City, Kansas. He attended Rolla High School until his transfer to Hugoton High School his Sophomore year. Preston is majoring in Journalism because of his desire to tell a story that other people can be apart of. After SCCC, he has no idea what the next step is but is hoping to figure it out throughout his year at Seward.