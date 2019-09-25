Students reveal what it’s like at the SLC
Dorm life can be fun, crazy and terrifying all at the same time. Students move from their homes to live with a hundred or so strangers. But eventually, these strangers become your friends. In this first episode of “Dorm Life,” Crusader reporter Preston Burrows gives us a look inside the student living.
Preston Burrows is an 18 year old Sophomore at SCCC, who was born in Johnson City, Kansas. He attended Rolla High School until his transfer to Hugoton High School his Sophomore year. Preston is majoring in Journalism because of his desire to tell a story that other people can be apart of. After SCCC, he has no idea what the next step is but is hoping to figure it out throughout his year at Seward.
