Lady Saints claim top spot in Jayhawk West Conference
September 26, 2019
The Lady Saints are now 7-0 in conference play after defeating Colby Community College on Sept. 25. Both teams were tied 6-0 in the conference but the Saints over came and would claim the sole spot on top of the Jayhawk West.
During the first set the Lady Saints came out with an eight to five lead. Again, the Lady Saints would win 12 out of the next 17 points to take a dominating 20 to 10 lead. The Ladies won the first set with 25-16.
The following set ended with 25-12, Yanlis Feliz once again lead the Lady Saints in the second set with 6 kills and Djuly Schmorantz had 5 kills in the set.
The Lady Saints finished the game with 25-15 in the third set, Yanlis Feliz lead the team with 16 kills and 2 errors on 22 attempts for a hit percentage of .636 that is the spotlight player of the match.
The next match will be with a Jayhawk West opponent in Butler Community College on Sept. 28 back in the Greenhouse.
