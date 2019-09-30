Volleyball beats Butler, remain undefeated in conference

Freshman outside hitter Ariana Arciniega winds up for a spike. The freshman from Peru has 58 kills so far this season.

The Lady Saints beat Butler Community College on sophomore night, Sept. 28. The win came in three straight sets, something that is becoming the norm for the nationally ranked volleyball team.

Butler never really had a chance as the Lady Saints jumped out to an early lead and never really looked back the entire night. The scores for the night were 25-6, 25-14 and 25-15.

Yanlis Feliz, a freshman from the Dominican Republic, dominated the game with 13 kills. Mesalina Severino, another freshman from the Dominican Republic, dominated the next with four blocks on the night. Grecia Soriano, Peru freshman, had a team high 16 digs in the match.

The Lady Saints are now 14-2 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. All of the conference victories so far have been three set sweeps. They will take on Independence Community College in the Greenhouse on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Gallery | 5 Photos Q Olanlege Thais Vieira, 15, gets the jump on blockers from Butler Community College. The sophomore from Brazil finessed the ball past the defenders for a score. The shot was set up by the Lady Saints sophomore setter Laura De Pra.