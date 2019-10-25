Trail Of Terror leaves you trembling

Preston Burrows, Reporter
October 25, 2019

The second annual Trail of Terror at Arkalon Park launched the Halloween craziness and fun for Seward County Community College students. Crusader News takes you through the event that raises money for Shop with a Cop, a program that helps provide Christmas presents for children.

 

