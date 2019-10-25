Trail Of Terror leaves you trembling





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The second annual Trail of Terror at Arkalon Park launched the Halloween craziness and fun for Seward County Community College students. Crusader News takes you through the event that raises money for Shop with a Cop, a program that helps provide Christmas presents for children.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close