Basketball preview night set for Tuesday

Aquila Mucubaquire takes the ball from the other side to set up the play. She is a sophomore and plays guard for Saints. Saints basketball will take centerstage on Tuesday as part of the annual Basketball Preview Night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Admission is free.

Fans will have a chance to meet the 2019-20 basketball teams during the annual Saints Bookstore Preview Night on Tuesday. Doors to the Greenhouse open at 5:30 p.m. and the fun begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will sign autographs and mix with fans at 5:30 p.m. Posters of the individual players will be available.

Then, the fun begins as Louie the Saint mascot leads the way. The basketball teams and cheer team plan to entertain fans with contests, performances and short scrimmages. In the past, highlights have been the slam dunk contest and pitting the best male and female three-point shooters against each other. Even the coaches get into the action and have a little competition between the staffs. Don’t miss the giveaways throughout the evening.

The Lady Saints start the season ranked No. 6 in the nation. They hope to continue their tradition of making it the national playoffs.

The Saints come off a good season last year and hope to build on that momentum. They not only won the conference but also won a berth at nationals.

Can’t make it to preview night? Then, check out Crusader News. We will have a team of reporters and photographers covering the event live.