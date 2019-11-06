SGA welcomes students to join board

The Student Government Association on campus serves as the voice for students. Sponsor of the club Wade Lyon hopes to have more participation from students of various other clubs on campus. Lyon said that having a diverse staff would help SGA make more decisions of what they would like to see on campus and what they'd like to change.

The Student Government Association strives to be Seward County Community College’s voice. Recently, director of student life and leadership Wade Lyon has announced that SGA is open to accepting new members and increased participation from clubs on the SCCC campus.

“SGA really tries to be the voice of the school and the students by listening to each other and listening to what each student would like to see on campus,” Lyon said.

SGA meets every Monday at 4:30 p.m. in room SU214 E/W in the student union. There, club members discuss what is happening around campus, what they would like to see more of, what they should change and what to do better. With more members and a different variety of students attending, Lyon hopes to create a diverse space for students to voice their thoughts about SCCC.

“Since we do plan things for students, such as welcome week, homecoming week, de-stress week and more, we’d really like it if more students came out to participate in SGA,” Lyon said.

SGA not only takes suggestions to make more happen on campus, but also takes complaints from students. For example, if the washing machines on campus are broken, then a student can present this to the club and explain what exactly they’d like to change. Then, Lyon presents it to SCCC President Ken Trzaska.

Lyon also explained that SGA helps out clubs with funding and resources they need. If, for example, another club needs funds to attend a conference, it would come out of the funds the school has saved from student fees. Students from said club first must go in front of the board to ask for those funds.

“Every student pays student fees with their tuition, and those two dollars they pay goes to this big pot of money and SGA gets 15% of it while other areas of the school get a different percentage,” Lyon said. “We have a portion of money that funds clubs, and students come and ask for those funds sometimes, so we would like to see some participation from those clubs.”

Aside from funding clubs and their needs, Lyon says that SGA can fund ways for the school to buy new equipment or furniture, if requested by students. The new furniture that was introduced by the student success center was requested by students themselves and replaced the old ones.

For more information on SGA, you can contact Wade Lyon at [email protected] or in his office in the student union.