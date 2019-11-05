Stay healthy this season with these 10 tips





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As the temperature outside drops, having the energy to exercise lessens, and the urge to stay in bed with a cup of hot chocolate increases. Due to homework, jobs and holiday stress, many find themselves in bed with a bug. Suzanne Campbell, dean of Allied Health, provides 10 tips to stay healthy in the fall and winter months.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close