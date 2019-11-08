Saints crush Lamar, 115-18

Freshman Carey Page gets a pass from Ramiro Santiago for a dunk helping the Saints have a 70 point lead against the Lopes.

On Nov. 7, the Saints played against Lamar Community College and beat them with a score of 115-18. Lamar took a big loss as the Saints dominated the whole game.

The Saints were sloppy to begin with, committing four turnovers and scoring only two points in the first five minutes and allowing the Runnin’ Lopes a 3-2 lead. But that would be the only lead for Lamar, as Seward went on a 20-2 run to open a 22-5 lead with 11:08 left in the first half.

Seward continued to pour it on, both defensively and offensively, holding Lamar to just five more points the rest of the half while scoring 48. The Saints held a 70-10 advantage heading into the locker room at halftime.

With a five-in, five-out rotation continuing from the first half, every Seward player saw action, 15 in all, with 13 recording at least one point.

Seward shot almost 60 percent from the field, hitting 51-of-86 from the floor, while holding Lamar to a mere 14 percent on 6-of-43 shooting

Stephen Takyi had 15 points and Nika Metskhvarishvili and Carey Page each scored 13 for Seward, which had six players with double-digit scoring. Surakata Jawara netted 12 points, Qaiyoom Olanlege added 11 points and Branton McCrary chipped in with 10 points for the Saints.

The Seward Saints will play again on Nov. 15 against Midland College in Midland. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

