Photo essay: Lady Saints dominate in Pepsi Classic

Photo essay: Lady Saints dominate in Pepsi Classic

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Freshman Wiktoria Kazimierowicz, plays a great defense, not letting any of the Lady Pioneers inside the lane for a layup.

Monica Gonzalez and Valeria Corrales
November 11, 2019

The Lady Saints had a busy weekend, playing against Western Oklahoma College and Friends University’s JV team on Nov. 8 and 9. The Lady Saints won both games, 112-56 against Western Oklahoma and 104-64 against Friends University.

On Nov. 9, The Lady Saints were led by Vanda Cuamba with a career-high of 29 points on 11-of-15, shooting from the field and Leilani Augmon with 18 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Seward is idle until Nov. 21, when they will play against Midland College.  The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. at Midland College.

Freshman Kamry Perez, gets a pass from freshman Tianna Johnson for a right side layup adding two helping the Lady Saints end the first half.

Freshman Leilani Augmon and Sophomore Vanda Cuamba take the ball down the court.

Three of the Lady Saints play a great defense against the Lady Pioneers,not letting them in the lane to score.

Sophomore Karolina Szydlowska shoots for a free throw.

Sophomore Karolina Szydlowska, drives in through the middle for an open layup against the Lady Pioneers.

Freshman Tianna Johnson shoots for a free throw.

