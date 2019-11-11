Photo essay: Lady Saints dominate in Pepsi Classic
November 11, 2019
The Lady Saints had a busy weekend, playing against Western Oklahoma College and Friends University’s JV team on Nov. 8 and 9. The Lady Saints won both games, 112-56 against Western Oklahoma and 104-64 against Friends University.
On Nov. 9, The Lady Saints were led by Vanda Cuamba with a career-high of 29 points on 11-of-15, shooting from the field and Leilani Augmon with 18 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Seward is idle until Nov. 21, when they will play against Midland College. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. at Midland College.
