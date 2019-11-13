Fall play opens Friday

Annelle Dupeuy-Desoto(Aspen Jaramillo) gives Clairee Belcher(Jessica Malin) something to drink. While Truvy Jones(Sarah Thompson) sits and visits with Clairee. SCCC staff and students will open the fall play on Friday at 7 p.m. The play is free to students if they bring their student I.D.

Director Michele Van Hessen brings Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” to the Seward County Community College theatre. “Steel Magnolias” is a movie that has brought laughter to audiences since 1987 when it first premiered on Broadway. It is to be performed at Seward County Community College as the fall play. The cast of six includes college employees and students who are Krystal Heib, Aspen Jaramillo, Jennifer Malin, Jessica Malin, Alaina Rice, and Sarah Thompson.

“Steel Magnolias” has been performed for years and years. It involves six southern women who are coping with the death of one of their own. Harling wrote this play based on the death of his sister, Susan Harling Robinson.

Gallery | 3 Photos Valeria Ortiz Truvy Jones (Sarah Thompson) reading over some of Clairee Belcher’s (Jessica Malin) recipes.

Although the play will bring laughter to many, it also brings other emotions with it. These six women can be delicate like a magnolia flower, but also just as strong as steel. “Most people have seen the movie and they love it, especially women, so I know they are excited to see it here,” said Rice.

“’Steel Magnolias’ is a heartwarming, hilarious story, shaded with bittersweet tragedy. This award-winning comedy will bring laughter to all who see it,” Van Hessen said in an interview for the SCCC Public Relations.

Rice, who loves acting, is excited to hear people laugh and can’t wait to finally perform, “It is filled with excellent moments of humor.” She’s enjoyed rehearsals with the rest of the cast, “It is so much fun getting to know each other, and the friendships that we have are great,” Rice said.

Rice mentions that one way this play will stand out with the chemistry that the six now have together.

Jennifer Malin and Aspen Jaramillo, who both have been in plays for a long time, both decided to do the play because they love the movie. Jaramillo said it’s one of her favorite movies. “It’s a love hate relationship,” since the cast is mostly family, “we’re sarcastic with each other,” said Malin.

“We want people to come out and enjoy it. We have worked hard, we think it’s going to be a good time,” said both Malin and Jaramillo. At the end of the day, the cast wants the community to come out and have a good laugh. “You have three college employees that you can come watch and laugh at,” said Rice.

The play will be performed three times this fall, which are Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale. General admission tickets are $10 and $8 for senior citizens. Students can get their tickets for free with their student ID. Tickets can be purchased at the Humanities Office, room H116. To reserve or purchase tickets over the phone call (620) 417-1451.