Lady Saints take early lead, never look back
December 5, 2019
The No. 15 Lady Saints basketball team exploded on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter and romped past the Allen Community College Red Devils, 85-55, on Wednesday at the Greenhouse. Seward improved to 3-0 in the Jayhawk West and 8-2 overall.
Alanis Hill and Karolina Szydlowska each had 14 points to lead the Lady Saints, who extended their home-winning streak to 56 games and regular-season conference winning streak to 23 games.
Seward heads to the road and plays No. 2 South Plains at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in a non-conference matchup. The teams played twice last season with the Lady Saints coming away with the win at home early in the season, but then losing to the Lady Texans the first round of the NJCAA Tournament.
