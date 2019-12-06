TikToks to help you glide through finals
December 6, 2019
As the semester is ending, Crusader put together a compilation of original TikTok’s to help you get through these last few days with a laugh!
Find Crusader on TikTok by searching @crusadernews for more fun and satire.
