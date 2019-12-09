Photo Essay: Annual Winter Concert brings Christmas spirit to community
On Dec. 6, the concert band and concert choir put on a show for the community and students to attend in the SCCC showcase theater. The show included Christmas songs which were works in progress from the beginning of the semester.
Annette Meza Sophomore Keelin Lahita plays a solo for the opening song of the Winter Concert, “Beyond the Bell Carol” arranged by Robert W. Smith.
Annette Meza Sophomore clarinet players Ana Herrera and Maria Herrera and flute player Diana Askew play their parts in the second song of the night which is “In the Bleak Midwinter” arranged by Robert W. Smith. During this song, Maria plays a solo, which was the longest solo in the song.
Annette Meza For the last and final song of the concert band portion of the night, “Blues For Santa” by Robert W. Smith, improvised solos are played by the musicians. It is played different every time, since no particular notes are required to play the song. Sophomore saxophone player Miguel Armendariz plays his part, which is a jazzy improvised solo.
Annette Meza Five songs were played by the concert band on Dec. 6, which were “Beyond The Bell Carol,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Appalachian Dreams,” “Bethlehem Triptych,” and “Blues For Santa.” Concert band conductor Darin Workman said he occasionally enjoys to bring out songs that challenge the players and himself as well during the semester.
Annette Meza For the second half of the Winter Concert, the concert choir put on a show with six songs, all being “The First Noel/Pachelbel’s Canon,” “A Chanukah Song” “Somewhere in Your Silent Night,” “When We’re Together,” “Light a Candle for Peace” and “Throw Open Your Shutters!”
Annette Meza During the second song sung by the choir, Felipe Marquez featured with a solo followed by Logan Scruggs and Daisy Figueroa.
Annette Meza In the third song sung by the choir, “Somewhere in Your Silent Night,” violinist Dulce Perez features and accompanies the pianist.
Annette Meza To close out the night, the choir concert sung “Throw Open Your Shutters!” by A.F Bernon.
