Crusader staff hunts for news
January 14, 2020
Crusader News is finally back from the winter break! Dive into the new semester the right way and be in the know with news around campus. After an in-class scavenger hunt, Crusader found new people to get to know, news on upcoming events and even the new work out machine at the Health and Wellness center! Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Tik Tok at @crusadernews for more updates.
If you have a story idea for Crusader, let us know. Either call the Crusader lab at 417-1459 or use this online form.
Meet Courtney Flores! she’s a pre-vet major at SCCC and a transfer student from Wichita State University! It’s her first year at SCCC. She said she has always enjoyed having pets growing up such as cats, dogs and turtles. Without anything holding her back, she said she would like to go to Disney-world one day again. #A&MwithCruNews #cruhunts4news
This is Natalie Melendez, a sophomore at SCCC. She’s majoring in Biology and spends her free time looking at videos on theories. Although she’s nervous to transfer to K-State next fall she’s ready for the experience. Follow her @natalie_cakes to join her on this ride. #cruhunts4news #pnd
Only two days in the semester and I’m already like 😴 Good thing next Monday is a holiday! #cruhunts4news #pnd
First day of school vs second day of school😂🥵. Stay Strong Saints💪🏼🎓 #redbuff 🔺
Meet Darcy Smith a super sophomore Business major from Liberal. She regrets not getting a better education until now, but she perseveres and is excited to get her associates degree. If she could have a superpower she would choose invincibility so she could play jokes on others but not harm them. Go meet Darcy at the wellness center at SCCC. 😊 #redbuff 🔺
Where are you from? Check out the new map display in front of the library showing off students from around the world. 🇧🇪🇧🇷🇨🇦🇺🇸This is Rebecca Irby, a freshman music major, who has made many friends from different parts of the world. Take a chance and meet someone from a different background!!!😊🌍 #redbuff
