Crusader staff hunts for news

Crusader News is finally back from the winter break! Dive into the new semester the right way and be in the know with news around campus. After an in-class scavenger hunt, Crusader found new people to get to know, news on upcoming events and even the new work out machine at the Health and Wellness center! Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Tik Tok at @crusadernews for more updates.

If you have a story idea for Crusader, let us know. Either call the Crusader lab at 417-1459 or use this online form.