Crusader staff hunts for news

Crusader staff
January 14, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Crusader News is finally back from the winter break! Dive into the new semester the right way and be in the know with news around campus. After an in-class scavenger hunt, Crusader found new people to get to know, news on upcoming events and even the new work out machine at the Health and Wellness center! Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Tik Tok at @crusadernews for more updates.

If you have a story idea for Crusader, let us know. Either call the Crusader lab at 417-1459 or use this online form.

View this post on Instagram

Only two days in the semester and I’m already like 😴 Good thing next Monday is a holiday! #cruhunts4news #pnd

A post shared by Crusader (@crusadernews) on

View this post on Instagram

First day of school vs second day of school😂🥵. Stay Strong Saints💪🏼🎓 #redbuff 🔺

A post shared by Crusader (@crusadernews) on

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story