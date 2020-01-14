Lady Saints pass century mark against GCCC
January 14, 2020
The Lady Saints held Garden City Community College to just five points in the first quarter, Jan. 13. Seward County Community College crushed their opponents 104-39 in the Jayhawk West conference game. The win brings the women’s team to a 13-3 record overall and undefeated in the conference at 8-0.
Everyone had the chance to play, keeping individual scoring pretty evenly spread. Vanda Cuamba had 16 points and Leilani Augmon scored 15 to lead the Lady Saints. Kamry Perez scored 12 and dished out six assists for the night.
The women play in the Greehouse, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., against Pratt Community College.
