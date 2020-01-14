Lady Saints pass century mark against GCCC

The Lady Saints, Ayanna Smith, 1, and Kamry Perez, 4, set a trap. The defense for Seward has been a staple as of late. The women held Garden City to just five points in the first quarter. (file photo)

The Lady Saints, Ayanna Smith, 1, and Kamry Perez, 4, set a trap. The defense for Seward has been a staple as of late. The women held Garden City to just five points in the first quarter. (file photo)

The Lady Saints, Ayanna Smith, 1, and Kamry Perez, 4, set a trap. The defense for Seward has been a staple as of late. The women held Garden City to just five points in the first quarter. (file photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints held Garden City Community College to just five points in the first quarter, Jan. 13. Seward County Community College crushed their opponents 104-39 in the Jayhawk West conference game. The win brings the women’s team to a 13-3 record overall and undefeated in the conference at 8-0.

Everyone had the chance to play, keeping individual scoring pretty evenly spread. Vanda Cuamba had 16 points and Leilani Augmon scored 15 to lead the Lady Saints. Kamry Perez scored 12 and dished out six assists for the night.

The women play in the Greehouse, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., against Pratt Community College.