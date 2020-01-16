No. 12 Lady Saints extend streak to six

The SCCC women's basketball team won its sixth game in a row Wednesday night at the greenhouse against Pratt Community College. The Saints are now 8-0 in the Jayhawk West and 14-4 overall.

The Seward County Community College women’s basketball team, who are now ranked 12 in the nation, won 68-42 over Pratt Community College on Jan. 15 at the Greenhouse. They extend their winning streak to six. The Lady Saints remained 8-0 in the Jayhawk West and 14-3 overall. The win also notched 59 straight wins at the Greenhouse.

Seward played tough defense, which held Pratt without a double-digit scorer. The Beavers were held to just 18 percent in the first half and 25 percent for the game.

Pratt jumped out to a 3-0 lead to start the game on an Alexander trey, but that would be the lone lead for the Beavers. The Lady Saints responded with a 12-0 run on five points by Augmon, three by Karolina Szydlowska, and two each by Vanda Cuamba and Aquila Mucubaquire to take a 12-3 lead with 3:52 left in the first quarter. Seward held a 15-6 advantage after one.

Seward opened the second quarter with a 15-5 burst to expand its lead to 30-11 with 6:05 left. The Lady Saints would hold the Beavers to only six points the rest of the half and grab a 44-17 edge heading into the break.

The Lady Saints cooled off in the second half, only scoring 24 points the rest of the way, but were never threatened. Seward shot 44 percent in the first half, 25 percent in the second half and 33 percent for the game.

Seward will play again Jan. 18 against Dodge City Community College at Dodge City. The game will tip off at 1 p.m.

Gallery | 3 Photos Victoria Martins Alanis hill crosses half court and calls out a play. The Philadelphia native had four assisted points throughout the game.