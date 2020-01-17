No classes due to weather, holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Classes are canceled Friday due to inclement weather. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

A wintery mix of snow and rain blanketed southwest Kansas Thursday night, leaving a layer of ice when everyone woke up Friday. Area schools closed, including Seward County Community College.

Rave alerts that were sent out may be confusing if not read in order, but in an email sent to faculty and staff, president Ken Trzaska confirms that campus is closed all day.

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and a regularly scheduled day off for the holiday.