2020 Homecoming king and queen crowned

Elvis Polvon, Reporter|February 3, 2020

Cheerleader Alicyn Carey crowns fellow cheerleader Celia Gutierrez. Gutierrez said she was shocked and couldn't believe it!

The 2020 Seward County Community College homecoming king and queen coronation was held on Feb. 1. Qaiyoom “Q” Olanlege and Celia Gutierrez were crowned king and queen between the women’s and men’s basketball game in the greenhouse. The rest of the homecoming candidates were: Austin Moreno, Maria Herrera, Manuel Villalobos, Preston Burrows, Alondra Sanchez, Miguel Perez and Nicole Niedens. 

Sohomore basketball player Qaiyoom Olanlege and sophomore education major Celia Gutierrez  take the crown.

 

Basketball player Qaiyoom “Q” Olanlege maintains a calm face as the speakers blare out his name. Homecoming king Olange  represented the basketball team.

 

The SCCC Spirit Squad shows off some of their amazing stunts during a time-out. Austin Moreno and Celia Gutierrez were both on the Homecoming Court representing the Spirit Squad.

 

Freshman Tianna Johnson brings the ball down the court. This is Johnson’s first year at SCCC. She is from Peoria, Illinois.

 

Ahmed Ibrhim stands tall over Hutchinson Community College player. 