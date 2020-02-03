2020 Homecoming king and queen crowned
The 2020 Seward County Community College homecoming king and queen coronation was held on Feb. 1. Qaiyoom “Q” Olanlege and Celia Gutierrez were crowned king and queen between the women’s and men’s basketball game in the greenhouse. The rest of the homecoming candidates were: Austin Moreno, Maria Herrera, Manuel Villalobos, Preston Burrows, Alondra Sanchez, Miguel Perez and Nicole Niedens.
