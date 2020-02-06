Saints pick up win on the road
February 6, 2020
The Saints basketball team came away with a win on the road in Garden City last night. They beat Garden City Community College 85-73 thanks to a good first-half showing. They improved to 14-10 overall and 7-8 in conference play, one game back of Hutchinson for the fourth spot in the Jayhawk West.
The Saints were paced by Kyle Cardaci with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Roy Clarke added 16 points, Rostyslav Novitskyi had 13 points and Griffin Brosowske scored 12 points off of the bench.
Seward will be at Pratt Community College on Saturday to face off against the Beavers at 7:30 p.m.
