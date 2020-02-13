Seward Lady Saints beat Colby in close game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It was a close game for the Lady Saints against Colby Community College on Feb. 12. Seward came away with the 52-50 win at the buzzer.

In the first quarter, the Lady Saints were unable to establish their offense, falling behind 14-9.

Seward caught up halfway through the second quarter and it was back-and-forth. The half ended with Colby barely ahead, 26-25.

No one could get their offense rolling in the third quarter but the Lady Saints prevailed and took a one point lead into the final quarter. Both teams kept the game within a two-possession game for the rest of the way out. The game saw 17 ties and 18 lead changes and it came down to whoever had the ball last and Lady Saints outlasted the Trojans.

In the fourth and final quarter, with 1 minute and 42 seconds left in the game sophomore guard, Aquila Mucubaquire, attacked and made a layup for the Lady Saints which gave them a 50-46 point advantage. At the end of the fourth and final quarter the score was 15-14, which made the final score within two points at 52-50.

The Lady Saints play again on Feb. 15 against Barton Community College in the Greenhouse. The game tips off at 6 p.m.