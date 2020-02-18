Seward Saints play against Iowa Western

Javier Bojorquez is hitting, he struck out twice during the second game against Iowa Western Community College. Bojorquez is from Liberal and he is a freshman at SCCC.

Javier Bojorquez is hitting, he struck out twice during the second game against Iowa Western Community College. Bojorquez is from Liberal and he is a freshman at SCCC.

Javier Bojorquez is hitting, he struck out twice during the second game against Iowa Western Community College. Bojorquez is from Liberal and he is a freshman at SCCC.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 0? Send Email Cancel

The Seward Saints lost two games against Iowa Western Community College on Feb. 17.

In the first game of the day, Iowa Western jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they had six runs by the sixth inning. Wyatt Grant scored in the seventh inning to give Saints their only score of the game. The scores of the innings added up to a final game score of 1-6.

The best hitter in the first game was outfielder KP Werner, with the only hit of the game. The pitchers in the first game were freshman utility player, Sam Berberich, and left handed pitcher Steven Craddock.

In the second game of the day, Iowa Western made a huge leap for the lead with seven points in the first inning. The Saints only had three runs throughout the game, while Iowa Western had 14 runs. KP Werner scored the Saints’ last point of the game in the fifth inning. The scores of the innings added up to a final game score of 3-14.

The best hitters in the second game were outfielder Zane Alexander, catcher/first baseman Wyatt Grant, outfielder KP Werner, outfielder AJ Folds, and infielder Kase Johnson, they each had one hit throughout the game. The pitchers in the second game were left handed pitcher Cory Didier, left handed pitcher/first baseman Evan Truelson, and third/first baseman Javier Bojorquez.

The Saints baseball team will be playing against Indian Hills Community College on Feb. 21 in Liberal. The games will top off at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.