Seward Saints play against Iowa Western

Jade Harper, Club Reporter
February 18, 2020

The Seward Saints lost two games against Iowa Western Community College on Feb. 17.

In the first game of the day, Iowa Western jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they had six runs by the sixth inning. Wyatt Grant scored in the seventh inning to give Saints their only score of the game. The scores of the innings added up to a final game score of 1-6. 

The best hitter in the first game was outfielder KP Werner, with the only hit of the game. The pitchers in the first game were freshman utility player, Sam Berberich, and left handed pitcher Steven Craddock. 

In the second game of the day, Iowa Western made a huge leap for the lead with seven points in the first inning. The Saints only had three runs throughout the game, while Iowa Western had 14 runs. KP Werner scored the Saints’ last point of the game in the fifth inning. The scores of the innings added up to a final game score of 3-14.

The best hitters in the second game were outfielder Zane Alexander, catcher/first baseman Wyatt Grant, outfielder KP Werner, outfielder AJ Folds, and infielder Kase Johnson, they each had one hit throughout the game. The pitchers in the second game were left handed pitcher Cory Didier, left handed pitcher/first baseman Evan Truelson, and third/first baseman Javier Bojorquez.

The Saints baseball team will be playing against Indian Hills Community College on Feb. 21 in Liberal. The games will top off at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

 

The pitcher Evan Truelson is throwing to first base Javier Bojorquez, to catch the runner. Truelson is a redshirt freshman coming from North Riddgeville, OH.

Zane Alexander throws from the outfield. Zane is from Del City, Oklahoma, and he is a sophomore at SCCC.

Wyatt Grant catching the pitch. The Saints played Iowa Western Community College in a double head hurt losing 6-1/14-3.

Sam Berberich leading off from first base and watching the pitcher to see if he can steal second base. Berberich made one home room during the second game against Iowa Western Community College.

