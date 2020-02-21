Schedule of Events for Pancake Day 2020

Close Back to Article Back to Article Schedule of Events for Pancake Day 2020 Pancake Day 2020 events are almost here. Jade Harper Pancake Day 2020 events are almost here. Jade Harper Jade Harper Pancake Day 2020 events are almost here.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification: What's 3 + 5?



Send Email Cancel

Pancake Day 2020 is Feb. 25, Fat Tuesday. Seward County Community College will not hold classes that day so students can enjoy the annual festivities with their friends and families. Here is the schedule of events: Saturday – Feb. 22 Merchandise Sales at Randall Girl Scout Building, Light Park—-111 W. 11th Street, at 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eating & Flipping Contests at Randall Girl Scouts Building, Light Park—-111 W. 11th Street, host is Rine’s American Freestyle Karate, sponsor is McDonald’s, registration at 9 a.m., contest at 10 a.m.

Pancake Chase 5K Run at Pancake Day Hall of Fame, 318 North Lincoln, Sponsor is Liberal Recreation Department, registration is at 1 p.m., race is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday – Feb. 23 Merchandise Sales at Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Road, at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Pancake Day Carnival at Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Road, host is Liberal Area Coalition for Families(LACF), at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.($1 per person) Monday – Feb. 24 Grand Marshall’s Reception at Baker Arts Center, 624 North Pershing, at 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. By Invitation Only Tuesday – Feb. 25 Pancake Breakfast at Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Road, host is Noon Kiwanis, at 6 a.m.- 10 a.m. TICKET REQUIRED ($4 per person)

Breakfast Program, host is Pancake Day Board, at 7:30 a.m.

Youth Races at Corner of 4th and Lincoln, at 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Pacer Race, Starting Line in front of Memorial Library, 6th and Kansas Ave at 11:40 a.m.

International Pancake Day Race, Starting Line in front of Liberal Memorial Library, 6th and Kansas Ave at 11:55 a.m.

Shriving Service, First United Methodist Church, 116 W. 3rd Street, host is Ministerial Alliance at 12:15 p.m.

Live Video Conference call with Olney, England, location is First United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m.

Pancake Day Parade, location is 11th and Kansas Ave.-Trail Street, host is Liberal Rotary Club, line up is at 2:30 p.m. parade will be at 3 p.m.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close