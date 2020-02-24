Softball loses four games over weekend

Have not played at home yet, but will on Wednesday, come watch the game

Have not played at home yet, but will on Wednesday, come watch the game

Have not played at home yet, but will on Wednesday, come watch the game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 3? Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints softball team lost to both Seminole State College and Rose State College over the weekend. They are now 1-5 overall and have yet to play a conference game.

In the first game against Seminole State on Friday, the Lady Saints lost with a final score of 0-8. The best hitters of the game were sophomore utility player Emily Mojica and right-handed pitcher/utility player Corrina Porras with one hit each.

In the second game against Seminole State on Friday, Seward lost with a final score of 0-14. The best hitter of the game was outfielder Nissy Lechuga with two hits.

In the first game against Rose State on Saturday, the Lady Saints lost with a final score of 2-20. The best hitters of the game were pitcher Ayssah Pontoja and outfielder Sara Lock. Outfielder Nissy Lechuga and infielder Jaci Oakly were the only SCCC players that scored.

In the second game against Rose State on Saturday, the Lady Saints softball team lost with a final score of 1-9. The best hitters of the game were infielder Jaci Oakley, infielder/catcher Leilani Yerem, and outfielder Sara Lock. Oakley is the only player that scored.

The Lady Saints play against Clarendon College on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.