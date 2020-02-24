Saints pitcher on the pitching mound about to strike someone out.(file photo)

Seward played against Rose State College and Indian Hills Community College over the weekend

The Saints Baseball team beat Rose State College and split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College, going 2-1 over the weekend. The Saints baseball team is now 3-10 overall and has not played a conference game, yet.

In the first game on Saturday, the Saints beat Rose State with a final score of 2-1. The best hitters of the game were outfielder Zane Alexander, infielder Richard Armijo, catcher/first baseman Wyatt Grant, outfielder KP Werner, outfielder AJ Folds and infielder Kason Haggard having one hit each. Haggard and Alexander are the only ones who scored.

In the second game on Saturday, Seward beat Indian Hills with a final score of 9-8. The best hitters of the game were infielder Richard Armijo and infielder Kase Johnson having two hits each.

In the game on Sunday, the Saints played against but lost to Indian Hills with a final score of 8-12.

The Saints baseball team plays at Clarendon College on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.