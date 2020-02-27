Saints lose to Independence Community College, season ends for the boys

The Seward Saints basketball team is now finished with the season. No. 3 Qaiyoom "Q" Olanlege (pictured) was a sophomore. (file photo)

On Wednesday, the Seward Saints basketball team lost to Independence Community College with a final score of 74-86. The Saints ended their season with an overall record of 17-14 and 10-11 in conference play.

With the hot shooting by the Pirates, the Saints were unable to catch up to the Pirates in the second half and they were outscored 46-38. The Saints went 4-14 from three-point range and shot just 28% from the field in the final half.

Freshman Roy Clarke made 12 points and had three rebounds. Freshman Rostyslav Novitskyi added 11 points after Clarke made his. Sophomore Kyle Cardaci and Freshman Greg Johnson both made ten points. The Saints ended their season with Independence beating them by 12 points.