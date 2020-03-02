Lady Saints basketball won, keeps playing in playoffs

The Lady Saints are playing offense in the playoffs on March 2. (file photo)

On Feb. 29, the Seward Lady Saints played and beat Colby Community College. They are still in the playoffs, with a final score of 63-46. The Lady Saints are now 25-6 overall and 18-3 in conference.

Sophomore No. 33, Karolina Szydlowska had seven rebounds through the game. The player with the most points scored was freshman No. 22, Leilani Augmon, with 16 points.

The scores for each quarter were 6-9, 13-19, 14-20, and 13-15 which made the final score 63-46. The Lady Saints kept the lead in all four quarters, which gave them the lead at the end of the game.

The Lady Saints play again on March 2 against Butler Community College at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. The game tips off at 3 p.m.