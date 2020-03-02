Tennis teams lose to Tyler Junior College

Raul Centeno practices his forehand follow through. He won his single against Tyler Junior College, but lost his double playing with Sander Jans. (file photo)

The Saints and Lady Saints tennis teams played and lost to Tyler Junior College, Feb. 29. The final scores were 3-6 for the Saints and 1-8 for the Lady Saints. The Lady Saints’ record is now 1-2 overall and the Saints’ is 2-2 overall.

The Lady Saints tennis team will play against Hartford Community College in Mobile, Alabama on March 8 at 3 p.m.

The Saints men’s tennis team will play Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 9 a.m. and Hartford Community College at 3 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama on March 8.