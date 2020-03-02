Tennis teams lose to Tyler Junior College
March 2, 2020
The Saints and Lady Saints tennis teams played and lost to Tyler Junior College, Feb. 29. The final scores were 3-6 for the Saints and 1-8 for the Lady Saints. The Lady Saints’ record is now 1-2 overall and the Saints’ is 2-2 overall.
The Lady Saints tennis team will play against Hartford Community College in Mobile, Alabama on March 8 at 3 p.m.
The Saints men’s tennis team will play Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 9 a.m. and Hartford Community College at 3 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama on March 8.
Jade Harper is 19 years old and is a graduate from Turpin High School. She was born in Liberal and grew up in Turpin, Oklahoma. She likes music and art....