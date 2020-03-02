HALO attends 38th annual USHLI conference

HALO students attended the 38th USHLI conference from Feb. 20- Feb. 23. HALO students left to right back row: Sammir Martinez, Alondra Sanchez, Frances Brown, Dr. Juan Andrade, Jr., President of United States Hispanic Leadership Institute, Patsy Fischer, Miguel Perez, Ana Herrera and Luis Jimenez. Left to right front row: Alizae Salinas and Maria Herrera.

Seward County Community College’s Hispanic American Leadership Organization attended the 38th annual United States Hispanic Leadership Institute Conference. The conference took place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 in Chicago.

The USHLI conference brings together college students from around the United States for a chance to listen to speakers, attend workshops and get insight on how to be a better leader and help the community.

Miguel Perez, sophomore pre-engineering major, said the conference highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections and the census. The conference also stressed to the students that every vote counts and they can make a difference.

“The census is mostly important because everyone needs to be counted and it’s good to be counted for the community,” Frances Brown, HALO coordinator, said.

Alizae Salinas, undecided freshman, said she learned how empowering Latinos is so important and “we can help make a difference. The conference really promotes education and leadership development.”

Aside from the conference, the students also got a chance to tour the city, visiting sites such as Millenium Park, the John Hancock building and trying the cities famous deep dish pizza.

“The entire conference was great but my favorite part was being in Chicago and experiencing the city life out there,” Perez said.