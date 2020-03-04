Cats on campus
Preston Burrows and Annette Meza
March 4, 2020334 Views
At the student living center, there’s more than just students. Cats live there too! Since the beginning of the year, kittens and cats have roamed around the SLC building. The students and cats have a special relationship on the campus. Students sometimes feed them with treats and give them affection while the cats accompany the students to their classes and greet them on the way to the cafe. These are the cats on SCCC campus.
