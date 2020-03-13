No class on Monday, spring break extended through March 23

Students get an extra week of spring break, returning to class on March 23. Seward County Community College president Ken Tzraska made the call today, following in the footsteps of the larger state universities in Kansas and across the nation.

Tzraska informed the SCCC community via an email. In it, he gave instructions to students, staff and faculty. Note that classes operating online and the Allied Health clinical will go on as normal, beginning again on March 16.

The Wellness Center is closed for the time being and Saints athletics are sidelined until April 1. If students who live in the SLC cannot return home, they may stay in the dorm but should restrict movement.

Stay tuned to Crusader News for more information as it happen. The email to the SCCC community is as follows:

Hello, Saints Family and community,

For the benefit of our students’ and community health and wellness, the executive team at SCCC has decided to extend the spring break of 2020 by an additional week. On-campus classes are slated to resume Monday, March 23, 2020.

Programs that already operate online will continue as usual, resuming on Monday, March 16.

If it becomes necessary to further delay classes, the executive team will notify the public no later than Thursday, March 19, 2020.

At this point, we are discussing how best to minimize face-to-face contact, which could mean some type of online coursework, or simply more use of Canvas to handle assignments and discussions. However, we are NOT announcing a complete switch to online classes at this time. We will share more details as quickly as we are able.

The expectation is that all team members report to work on Monday, March 16.

We are not planning to extend the semester in length, and encourage instructors to incorporate missed material into the academic time remaining as much as possible.

The College has also opted to:

Close the Wellness Center immediately, until further notice.

Cancel all public gatherings and events, including Business & Industry classes, rental of campus rooms for meetings and social events until further notice.

In compliance with the Kansas Jayhawk Conference’s decision, SCCC has suspended all athletic events and travel through April 1.

For dorm residents who cannot stay in local housing, SCCC will allow continued residence. The College will request dorm residents restrict their movement in the community.

Questions can be directed to Dr. Ken Trzaska at [email protected], or 620-417-1010 (office) or 620-309-9402 (cell).